Van crashes into Florence accounting office
Van crashes into Florence accounting office

FLORENCE, S.C. – A van crashed into an accounting office Wednesday afternoon. 

Florence police officers and Florence firefighters were called to Holt and Holt Accounting, 1520 American Drive,  around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The accounting office is in a  shopping plaza near the intersection of Pamplico Highway and Freedom Boulevard. 

Shortly after 3 p.m., officers and firefighters were cleaning up the scene. 

Capt. Mike Brandt, public information officer for the Florence Police Department, said the driver of the van was taken to a hospital and the crash remains under investigation. He added that charges were likely to be filed. 

