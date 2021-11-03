Van crashes into Florence accounting office

FLORENCE, S.C. – A van crashed into an accounting office Wednesday afternoon.
Florence police officers and Florence firefighters were called to Holt and Holt Accounting, 1520 American Drive, around 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The accounting office is in a shopping plaza near the intersection of Pamplico Highway and Freedom Boulevard.
Shortly after 3 p.m., officers and firefighters were cleaning up the scene.
Capt. Mike Brandt, public information officer for the Florence Police Department, said the driver of the van was taken to a hospital and the crash remains under investigation. He added that charges were likely to be filed.