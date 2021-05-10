Vanity Timmons says listening often key to helping her patients

Since COVID, Timmons said, she is constantly being asked questions about isolation and quarantine and the difference between the two.

“Everyone knows I can do (COVID) testing,” Timmons said. “Even with a 3-year-old, I wanted to use my skills and do everything in the scope of my practice to help. “That is why I learned to do COVID testing.”

In recommending Timmons for her exceptional services, one of her patients said, “Vanity would go to doctor appointments and would meet us at the emergency room. When it came to trach changes and ventilation and more, she was our go-to angel. I questioned why I needed someone coming out to my home for 80 hours a week.”

She said her family wouldn’t have known what to do without Timmons.

“She is not just a nurse, friend but an Angel God has sent,” the person said.

She said Timmons would even help with diapers, clothes and toys for her grandchild, and this past Christmas, Timmons even helped with her grandson’s name being selected for over $500 worth of gifts.

“She has been a lifesaver for me and my grandbaby ever since she walked into our home (in) 2017,” the person said.