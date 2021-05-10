Vanity Timmons says listening often key to helping her patients

FLORENCE, S.C. — Vanity Timmons is a registered nurse, specializing in pediatrics and case management. She provides home health care and COVID -19 testing. She is a school nurse, a teacher of lifesaving techniques such as CPR and a business owner.
Timmons has been a nurse for more than 10 years. For approximately nine of those years, she worked with DHEC and home health.
She received her LPN and RN license from Florence-Darlington Technical College, and last year during COVID, she became a school nurse, working at all three schools in Timmonsville with Florence District Four.
“I love helping people, caring for them and making a difference,” Timmons said. “That is why I became a nurse.”
Timmons said she witnessed firsthand a lack of “good bedside manners” and ever since has tried to do something to restore that with her own patients.
She said listening is often the key to helping people and discovering their ailment. Just having a nurse who cares and will listen makes all the difference, she said.
“No one knows your body like you do,” Timmons said. “I can listen and do the research. It is a good feeling to make a difference.”
Timmons said she started out as a certified nursing assistant (CNA). Once she realized she wanted more responsibilities and to be able to perform different duties, Timmons earned her LPN and then her RN license.
“An LPN limited me, too, so in 2015 I became a registered nurse,” Timmons said. “I am thinking about going to get my master’s. I am still growing as a nurse.”
Timmons uses her nursing skills to affect almost every segment of the community.
She works with the American Heart Association, and as an American Heart Association instructor, she is certified to teach BLS, First aid/CPR, ACLS (advanced cardiovascular life support) and PALS (pediatric advanced life support). She has been an AHA instructor since February 2013.
“I can teach skills to others on saving a life,” she said. “I teach instructors. I am the first African American (in Florence) to have all four AHA courses under one training center at this time. I just wanted to make a difference and didn't realize I was making history. My long-term goal is to provide more courses to help in the medical field.”
Timmons provides volunteer training in the community at events, military bases, schools for employees, football coaches and teachers; for police officers; nurses and doctors; other professionals; babysitters and others.
As a school nurse, Timmons is making a difference in the lives of many children.
“I just love being nurse and helping making a difference,” she said. “Being a nurse is more than a career. It’s a true passion and desire I have. The last day before Easter break, I walked down to every class and handed out Easter bags to every student present.”
Since COVID, Timmons said, she is constantly being asked questions about isolation and quarantine and the difference between the two.
“Everyone knows I can do (COVID) testing,” Timmons said. “Even with a 3-year-old, I wanted to use my skills and do everything in the scope of my practice to help. “That is why I learned to do COVID testing.”
In recommending Timmons for her exceptional services, one of her patients said, “Vanity would go to doctor appointments and would meet us at the emergency room. When it came to trach changes and ventilation and more, she was our go-to angel. I questioned why I needed someone coming out to my home for 80 hours a week.”
She said her family wouldn’t have known what to do without Timmons.
“She is not just a nurse, friend but an Angel God has sent,” the person said.
She said Timmons would even help with diapers, clothes and toys for her grandchild, and this past Christmas, Timmons even helped with her grandson’s name being selected for over $500 worth of gifts.
“She has been a lifesaver for me and my grandbaby ever since she walked into our home (in) 2017,” the person said.
She said Timmons taught her family CPR and what to do if the trach came out.
“He was like my baby,” Timmons said of the child in her care.
Timmons said he just got his trach removed, and she is now a case manager for him so she will be following his progress.
Timmons is married to Warren Timmons and lives in Florence with her husband and 3-year-old daughter, Jocelynn.
She owns her own business in Florence, Breath of Life Academy LLC.
Timmons is a graduate of Timmonsville High School and Florence-Darlington Technical College.
“I love to sing and do crafts,” Timmons said. “I love spending time with my family and friends and helping others.”