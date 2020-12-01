Vera Herbert named Florence Chamber Business Person of the Year

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She did not attend the ceremony due to potentially being exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

"I can't believe I wasn't there," Herbert said.

She added that she always loved seeing everyone and seeing the reactions of the people chosen for the award.

Chamber President Mike Miller said the chamber will offer Herbert the opportunity to address the group at a later chamber function.

She added that she would have thanked her family for their support if she had been attending the ceremony.

Herbert met her husband, Jamie, while they were attending Clemson University. The couple has two children, Jacqueline and James.

She also thanked Miller, chamber board chairman Mike Reichenbach and former chairman Ken Jackson for the award. Jackson introduced Herbert at the ceremony.

Herbert is a 1996 graduate of West Florence High School, a 1999 graduate of Clemson University − she majored in finance − and a graduate of the South Carolina Bankers School and the graduate school of banking at Louisiana State University.

Herbert also has served as president of the Independent Bankers Association of South Carolina − she is the first female to hold the honor − and has been involved in several community organizations, including the Florence County Economic Development Partnership board, the Florence Kiwanis Club board, the Florence Chamber of Commerce board, the Junior League of Florence, the Boys & Girls Club of the Pee Dee Area and All for Autism.

