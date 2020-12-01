Vera Herbert named Florence Chamber Business Person of the Year

FLORENCE, S.C. — A member of the Beasley family was at the center of attention at the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce annual membership luncheon for the second time in three years.
The chamber honored Vera Beasley Herbert as its Business Person of the Year on Tuesday at the luncheon held in one of the ballrooms of the Florence Center.
"It's a total shock," Herbert said. "I was absolutely not expecting it. I am so blown away by this."
Herbert currently serves as vice president of Carolina Bank. Her responsibilities have included interest rate risk, bond portfolio management and marketing during her 18 years at the bank.
She is a great-granddaughter of the founder of Carolina Bank, J. Wesley Beasley. Beasley founded the bank in 1936 in the southeastern Darlington County community of Lamar.
Herbert also is the niece of former South Carolina Gov. David Beasley. David Beasley provided the keynote address at the 2018 Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce annual membership luncheon.
Carolina Bank moved its headquarters to the corner of West Evans and North Irby streets in downtown Florence in December 2018, investing $4.5 million into the city's downtown core.
Herbert said she was proud to work for a company that recognizes the importance of investing in the community, and she said the city recognized the importance of the bank investing in the city.
Support Local Journalism
She did not attend the ceremony due to potentially being exposed to the COVID-19 virus.
"I can't believe I wasn't there," Herbert said.
She added that she always loved seeing everyone and seeing the reactions of the people chosen for the award.
Chamber President Mike Miller said the chamber will offer Herbert the opportunity to address the group at a later chamber function.
She added that she would have thanked her family for their support if she had been attending the ceremony.
Herbert met her husband, Jamie, while they were attending Clemson University. The couple has two children, Jacqueline and James.
She also thanked Miller, chamber board chairman Mike Reichenbach and former chairman Ken Jackson for the award. Jackson introduced Herbert at the ceremony.
Herbert is a 1996 graduate of West Florence High School, a 1999 graduate of Clemson University − she majored in finance − and a graduate of the South Carolina Bankers School and the graduate school of banking at Louisiana State University.
Herbert also has served as president of the Independent Bankers Association of South Carolina − she is the first female to hold the honor − and has been involved in several community organizations, including the Florence County Economic Development Partnership board, the Florence Kiwanis Club board, the Florence Chamber of Commerce board, the Junior League of Florence, the Boys & Girls Club of the Pee Dee Area and All for Autism.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.