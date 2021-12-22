Veteran Florence educator left her mark on students

PAMPLICO, S.C. — Evelyn Woodberry — a 60-year veteran educator — left a legacy that will live long into the future, according to her family.
Woodberry, a Pamplico resident, died Dec. 15 in hospice care.
"She is the reason I'm here," said Nicole Scipio, biomedical sciences teacher at West Florence High School.
"She was very influential as an educator," Scipio said.
"When I first graduated from the University of South Carolina I came home and my mom said, 'What are you going to do?' and my Aunt Evelyn said, 'I know what she's going to do, she's going to substitute.' So she immediately put me work. I fell in love with education and followed in her footsteps," Scipio said.
"I'm proud to say that by following in her footsteps, hopefully, I'll be able to say I have a long-standing history with Florence School District One. She worked the longest of any employee ever," Scipio said. "Her previous students have hit me up on Facebook saying she influence their lives, her wisdom and guidance made them who they are today."
Woodberry graduated North Carolina A&T University with a bachelor of science in business education in 1956. She worked in McClellanville and Florence County School Districts Four and Two before she started in district one.
In addition to North Carolina A&T she earned a master's degree from South Carolina State University in addition to continuing her education with the University of South Carolina and Francis Marion University.
"She was my aunt and my godmother and she was one of a kind," said Kathy Andrews. "Not only was she an educator but she was just, she had a sense of humor. She loved everyone. She was very sarcastic but she would give you anything."
"She has a lot of students who love her," Andrews said. "We're grieving for her. We could never imagine her dying. In fact, she'd tell you she is never going to die. She was one of a kind."
"She started out as a typing teacher, business education, and then she went on to be an assistant principal at Wilson High school and then assistant director at Florence Career Center," Scipio said.
It was at the career center where the school system honored her for her years in education.
The board of trustees in 2016 approved the naming of the Florence Career Center 400 Building after her after she worked the last 50 years of her career with the school district.
The faculty and staff of the career center requested to have the building named in Woodberry’s honor. The 400 Building houses the career center's business classes.
Woodberry was a member of the South Carolina Education Association, the National Education Association and the South Carolina association of Technical Educators, was named to Who's Who Among America' teachers and School Administrators and served on the board of the Florence County Library and Pee Dee Federal Credit Union.
"Mrs. Evelyn Woodberry was a dedicated educator who served tirelessly and unselfishly in Florence 1 Schools for over six decades," said Superintendent Richard O'Malley. "She left an indelible mark upon many students, staff and co-workers, and she will long be remembered for her service and for her genuine love of the education profession."
"She thought it was great I was a sports writer. She taught me a lot about typing," said the Rev. Robert Hunter. "She was always about doing something. When I left home I went to college and then the military for 20-plus years."
"She was always saying 'You're going to come back home, right.' I wasn't planning on coming back. She said, 'Keep doing this and keep doing that' and lo and behold I did come back home and I've been back home."
When Hunter told her he was going into the ministry she said, "You just be the best you can be."
Hunter said that in his travels he has run across many of her former students who fondly remember her.
"Her previous students have hit me up on Facebook saying she influence their lives, her wisdom and guidance made them who they are today," Scipio said. "We're so thankful we were able to share in her life and be part of her heritage."
"I'd never be in the classroom but for her," Scipio, the 2019-20 Florence One teacher of the year, said. "She is the reason I'm here."
Digital Editor Matt Robertson is a veteran journalist who has fulfilled just about every role that a newspaper has and now serves as a key member of the Morning News' newsroom by maintaining SCNow.com and covering the occasional story and photo assignment.