Veteran Florence educator left her mark on students

In addition to North Carolina A&T she earned a master's degree from South Carolina State University in addition to continuing her education with the University of South Carolina and Francis Marion University.

"She was my aunt and my godmother and she was one of a kind," said Kathy Andrews. "Not only was she an educator but she was just, she had a sense of humor. She loved everyone. She was very sarcastic but she would give you anything."

"She has a lot of students who love her," Andrews said. "We're grieving for her. We could never imagine her dying. In fact, she'd tell you she is never going to die. She was one of a kind."

"She started out as a typing teacher, business education, and then she went on to be an assistant principal at Wilson High school and then assistant director at Florence Career Center," Scipio said.

It was at the career center where the school system honored her for her years in education.

The board of trustees in 2016 approved the naming of the Florence Career Center 400 Building after her after she worked the last 50 years of her career with the school district.