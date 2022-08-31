Veteran recalls life as a POW in World War II

FLORENCE,S.C.— Ellison Outen nearly starved to death as a prisoner of war in a German prisoner camp.

Outen calls it “starvation hell.” He served in the Army in the 45th Infantry Division from 1943 to 1945.

Outen was born Dec. 16, 1923, in Cheraw, South Carolina. He grew up in a small close-knit community with three sisters and one brother.

Outen recalled when he first heard about the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

“I was at a friend’s house when I heard about the bombing over the telegram, but never heard of Pearl Harbor until then,” he said.

Outen did not know that the bombing of Pearl Harbor would change the trajectory of his life.

“That was the beginning,” he said.

Outen was drafted one Sunday when he was walking up Market Street with a group of boys in Cheraw. An army recruiter walked up to the group and looked at Outen and told him that he was going to be next.

“I was the next one called,” Outen said. “There were 52 of us that left Cheraw at one time.”

Outen said the 52 were shipped to Fort Jackson in Columbia to get their physicals and once that was done, they were given two days to go back home and get things in order. After the two days, they had to report back to Fort Jackson to be shipped to Cat Wheeler, Georgia, where they completed 13 weeks of basic training.

Outen said they were the first 18 years olds to be drafted in war.

“We were breaking all kinds of records,” he said. “We were the first for a lot of things.”

Outen said his company was hit in Anzio, Italy, on Jan. 22, 1944 and he was captured Feb. 23, 1944.

Outen’s sergeant told them that the Germans had set up camp in an old house within their vicinity.

“The ground was covered in snow and you could hear the Germans in the house talking because they were always loud,” he said. “They shouted everything they said.”

The sergeant told Outen and another man, Carr, to go to the house and take out the machine guns that were set up by the Germans.

Outen said he and Carr were spotted trying to accomplish their task.

“We never got back to our foxhole,” Outen said. “They laid down cross fire and we couldn’t get through it.”

German troops came to their side where he and Carr were hiding and used knee grenades and flares to find out where they were, Outen said. The first round missed them and the second round allowed the Germans to see them.

“That is when they got us,” Outen said. “We were then forced to carry wounded German soldiers through a creek called the Mussolini canal and it was nothing but ice.”

Outen said he had to carry the wounded on a stretcher above his head to the German first aid center. When they had arrived, it was the first time in his life he saw so many German dead bodies stacked like Coalwood.

“They were stacked about 8-feet high and about 50-feet long,” he said.

Outen said his memory blanked out after the trip to the first-aid center.H is memory picks up again when the prisoners of war had to line up to walk to Rome where they were headed to a studio called Mussolini studio.

“It was just like Hollywood,” Outen said. “It was a big studio that produced films.”

Outen said they were all packed into the studio that barely had standing room and had to use their steel helmet to use the restroom and to drink from.

“We had no water to clean it out,” he said. “We all got sick and we very seldom ate. They had us in there for two weeks.”

German soldiers would taunt the prisoners by dropping bread into the mud or breaking the bread into tiny pieces.

“They would even stomp on the bread and ask us to eat it,” he said.

During that time, Outen said he learned to value eating and to this day he will not waste food.

He is a resident at Veteran Village and he said he had to speak to the chefs on multiple occasions to only make him enough food that he can eat because he does not like throwing away food.

“A slice of bread was worth more than a Cadillac during my time and I don’t like wasting food because I know there are people wishing they could have a piece of bread.”

During his time in the Mussolini Studio, Outen said focusing on coming home allowed him to persevere through being starved and tortured.

“I had my mind on marrying this girl when I got back home and that is what pushed me forward,” he said. “You have to project your future and project the outcome you want in life.”