Veteran support workshop slated Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. — American Legion Post 1 will play host to a veterans support workshop Saturday morning at their post.

The 10 a.m. event will feature representatives from 11 agencies that will include the SCDVA van and SC Works as well as the South Carolina Department of Veteran Affairs with an eye to assists veterans and spouses of veterans navigate the web of support agencies.

Some may not even know that they have support and benefits available,” said Post Commander Johnny Guest. “This event will provide you the opportunity to receive information and assistance directly from representatives surrounding VA claims, VA enrollment, understanding benefits, veteran spouse support resources, quality of life resources, nutrition, food insecurity solutions, mental health awareness, financial literacy and more.”

“If you are veteran and not in the VA system and need help getting in, or you need help with disability ratings, getting your medical records/medical support or service documentation, or just understanding what veteran benefits, and Medicare benefits are available for you and your spouse, resources will be present to help you,” Guest said.

“We will have a legal service that support veterans present. This service could provide information and assistance to those that may have legal questions or needs,” Guest said.

The post will serve drinks and snacks to those who attend.

The post is located one block west of the Florence Flea Market, at 3631 East Palmetto Street.