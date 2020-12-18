Veterans Honor Guard members do their part to wreathe Florence National Cemetery

FLORENCE, S.C. — Members of the Veterans Honor Guard turned out Friday morning to quietly place wreaths at specific graves at Florence National Cemetery.

Wreaths Across America is normally a large community event that takes place on a Saturday morning in December, features a keynote speaker and is ultimately fueled by Scouts and Patriot Guard Riders who gather for hot chocolate and lunch once the task is completed — usually about 45 minutes.

Because of COVID-19 the annual wreathing of the cemetery has been broken down into a series of well- scheduled gatherings where smaller groups, able to mask up and socially distance, safely and quietly place wreaths.

Individual groups are detailed specific sections of the cemetery at certain times.

Friday the seven honor guard members had more than 20 wreaths that were sponsored and had to go on specific graves. They had a handful of others that they wanted to make sure made it to specific graves.

From family members to former honor guard members, those gathered ran each grave down and placed a wreath before the marker, delivered a salute and then moved on to the next.

The next regularly scheduled event at the cemetery would be Memorial Day, 2021. How that takes place will likely depend on the progress of vaccines and the status of the pandemic.