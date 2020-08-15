You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Veteran's parking space created at Marion Food Lion
0 comments

Veteran's parking space created at Marion Food Lion

Only $5 for 5 months

MARION, S.C. – Marion County officials along with employees at Food Lion in Marion celebrated the unveiling of new parking space designated for veterans at the grocery store.

Organized by Rodney Berry, district economic development director for Congressman Tom Rice, the space is close to the grocery store.

“This started a little while back and I mentioned the thought of putting up a veteran’s reserve parking and they embraced the idea,” Berry said. “Here we are and Food Lion is showing their support for our veterans. It will be a very convenient place for veterans to park, especially disable veterans.”

Food Lion’s Director of Operations Billy Bullock said it was a great opportunity.

“It made perfect sense on how we could partner up with that,” he said. “A few weeks later we were able to get all of the elements in place. We felt now was a perfect opportunity to give back to the community we serve and what better way to do it than a designated parking spot for those that serve for us.”

Store Manager Sarah Hardee said she has learned a lot about the local community.

“Everyone is family,” she said. “Food Lion has really embraced that. We’ve done Trunk or Treat for the local kids in the neighborhood. We’ve done Backpack Buddies to help students that need food and now we’re not going to let Covid-19 stop us from helping the local community. Although we can’t have a huge party about this sign we can still present this to let them know that we are here for them.”

Marion County Veterans Affairs Office Director Gloria Evans said she thought it was a fantastic idea.

“This is the first one I’ve seen and it’s truly amazing,” Evans said. “I’ve yet to see one like that and it’s really nice.”

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Born in Atlantic City; raised in Mullins. Graduated from SC State University, home of the mighty Bulldogs. Editor of the Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise. Loves spending free time with his daughter. Huge sports fan.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Darlington man charged with failing to pay taxes
Local News

Darlington man charged with failing to pay taxes

DARLINGTON, S.C. — A Darlington subcontractor has been arrested for failing to pay more than $37,000 in taxes.

South Carolina Department of Revenue agents arrested Joseph Nuel Atkinson Jr., 56, of Darlington, Thursday and charged him with five counts of failing to collect, account for, or pay withholding tax from tax years 2014 to 2018. 

Local News

Francis Marion University bringing health science program to downtown Florence

  • +3

FLORENCE, S.C. — The former location of Circle Park will be redeveloped by Francis Marion University. The Florence City Council unanimously voted Monday afternoon to approve the second and final reading of an ordinance authorizing the conveyance of properties located at 601 Gregg Ave. and 619 Gregg Ave. to and a conditional grant and development agreement with Francis Marion University to develop a facility for a health science and medical education program. 

Jordan Hudson charged with Darlington County shooting
Local News

Jordan Hudson charged with Darlington County shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. — A Darlington County man faces a charge of attempted murder following a shooting on Sunday evening. Jordan Hudson, 27, has been charged by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for a shooting in the area of the 2200 block of North Center Road.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert