Veteran's parking space created at Marion Food Lion

MARION, S.C. – Marion County officials along with employees at Food Lion in Marion celebrated the unveiling of new parking space designated for veterans at the grocery store.

Organized by Rodney Berry, district economic development director for Congressman Tom Rice, the space is close to the grocery store.

“This started a little while back and I mentioned the thought of putting up a veteran’s reserve parking and they embraced the idea,” Berry said. “Here we are and Food Lion is showing their support for our veterans. It will be a very convenient place for veterans to park, especially disable veterans.”

Food Lion’s Director of Operations Billy Bullock said it was a great opportunity.

“It made perfect sense on how we could partner up with that,” he said. “A few weeks later we were able to get all of the elements in place. We felt now was a perfect opportunity to give back to the community we serve and what better way to do it than a designated parking spot for those that serve for us.”

Store Manager Sarah Hardee said she has learned a lot about the local community.