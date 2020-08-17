Victim of homicide on East McIver Road identified

FLORENCE, S.C. – The victim of a homicide early Sunday morning in Florence has been identified.
The victim was Chilton Lee, 28, of Florence, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.
The incident occurred at 479 E. McIver Road. The body is scheduled for an autopsy Wednesday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, von Lutcken said.
The incident is being investigated by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. No further details are available at this time.
