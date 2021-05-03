Victim of slaying in Johnsonville identified

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – The victim of a slaying early Sunday in Johnsonville has been identified.

The victim was Jasmine Jaqua Davis, 20, of Lake City, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said Monday in a news release.

An autopsy will be conducted Wednesday at the Medical University of South Carolina.

The incident is being investigated by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and Johnsonville Police Department.

Florence County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jaylin Thompkins, 22, of 219 E. Pine St. in Johnsonville and charged him with one count of murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.