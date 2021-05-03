 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Victim of slaying in Johnsonville identified
0 comments

Victim of slaying in Johnsonville identified

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – The victim of a slaying early Sunday in Johnsonville has been identified.

The victim was Jasmine Jaqua Davis, 20, of Lake City, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said Monday in a news release.

An autopsy will be conducted Wednesday at the Medical University of South Carolina.

The incident is being investigated by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and Johnsonville Police Department.

Florence County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jaylin Thompkins, 22, of 219 E. Pine St. in Johnsonville and charged him with one count of murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Passengers arrive in US amid disaster in India

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert