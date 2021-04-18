Victim shares story to spread child abuse awareness

FLORENCE, S.C. − Marie was a child abuse victim referred to the CARE House of the Pee for a forensic interview.
“It was like 20 years of isolation and imprisonment, and now I am free,” she said.
A forensic interview is a comfortable non-leading way to tell a story of abuse. It is performed by a trained CARE House interviewer and used by investigators to further their investigation. After Marie disclosed her story of sexual abuse, she began therapy at CARE House. Marie decided to publicly share her story because she wants to spread awareness of child abuse in this community.
Marie was sexually abused by her father from the age of 15 to 18 years old. She escaped the abuse by going away to college. During the COVID-19 shutdown, Marie was forced to leave the safe haven of her college dorm room and live with her father in another state where he was working.
“When we were in the shutdown, he propositioned me and I finally had the strength to tell him no," she said. "He got angry and decided that he was going to drive me back to South Carolina [instead of me driving myself].”
He belittled and berated Marie the entire drive back.
“As the drive was coming to an end, my dad said to me, ‘Now dry up your tears, because you can’t tell anyone’. ... So I told everyone,” Marie said.
Marie was isolated long before quarantines and shutdowns were a possibility. Marie’s story is like countless other children who are being abused in their own homes. CARE House of the Pee Dee strives to offer help, hope and healing to child abuse victims through supportive services and prevention. When children like Marie come to CARE House, they can safely tell their stories and begin healing.
CARE House is one of the region’s leading providers of trauma focused therapy for children and families. Counseling services are crucial in addressing the immediate and long term effects of child abuse related trauma.
Adverse childhood experiences, or ACEs, are potentially traumatic events that occur in childhood (0-17 years). Some examples of ACEs are experiencing violence, abuse or neglect, witnessing violence in the home or community, having a family member attempt or die by suicide. If left unaddressed, childhood trauma caused by ACES can lead to later mental health issues like anxiety, anger, depression, panic attacks and even overall health issues like diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease.
Counseling can help children and families understand reactions, build better communication skills, develop positive coping skills and work through the impact of their experiences. After years of abuse, Marie found her strength to tell, and she is now on the path to healing.
“CARE House helped me learn how to live. [They taught me how to] bring myself back to reality after I had a panic attack or irrational thoughts,” Marie said. “CARE House showed me that I had a voice, and my voice matters.”
To see Marie tell her story in full, go to CARE House of the Pee Dee’s social media pages for the video. You can support and witness Marie speak live at CAPES for Kids at 8 a.m. on May 1 at Briggs Elementary. CAPES for Kids 5k, 10k and Kids Fun Run is a fundraiser for CARE House of the Pee Dee. To take a stand against child abuse and help others like Marie, you can sign up for the race at capesforkidsrun.itsyourrace.com, make a donation at TheCAREHouse.com or call 843-629-0236 for more information.
CARE House of the Pee Dee is located at 1920 Second Loop Road in Florence.
For more information on child abuse prevention and services or for ideas on how to get involved with CARE House of the Pee Dee, visit thecarehouse.com, follow us on social media or call us at 843-629-0236.