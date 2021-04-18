Victim shares story to spread child abuse awareness

FLORENCE, S.C. − Marie was a child abuse victim referred to the CARE House of the Pee for a forensic interview.

“It was like 20 years of isolation and imprisonment, and now I am free,” she said.

A forensic interview is a comfortable non-leading way to tell a story of abuse. It is performed by a trained CARE House interviewer and used by investigators to further their investigation. After Marie disclosed her story of sexual abuse, she began therapy at CARE House. Marie decided to publicly share her story because she wants to spread awareness of child abuse in this community.

Marie was sexually abused by her father from the age of 15 to 18 years old. She escaped the abuse by going away to college. During the COVID-19 shutdown, Marie was forced to leave the safe haven of her college dorm room and live with her father in another state where he was working.

“When we were in the shutdown, he propositioned me and I finally had the strength to tell him no," she said. "He got angry and decided that he was going to drive me back to South Carolina [instead of me driving myself].”

He belittled and berated Marie the entire drive back.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}