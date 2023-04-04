FLORENCE, S.C. – Victors staff Cooper Thomas and Bria Welch recently presented HopeHealth with a $3,800 donation for Children of Hope, raised during last year’s Thanksgiving Eve event.

On November 23, 2022, Victors hosted its annual Thanksgiving Eve Block Party. This event raises funds to donate to a local nonprofit. In lieu of an entry fee, attendees were asked to either provide a minimum donation of $5 or bring a new toy to donate valued at $5 or more.

All donated proceeds supported Children of Hope, a program which allows HopeHealth to provide Christmas gifts to patient families identified as having significant need. In part due to the contribution from Victors, 109 families received Christmas gifts and household items during the 2022 holiday season.

Children of Hope has existed since 1996 and HopeHealth has expanded the program from being Florence-based to serving children from all HopeHealth service areas.

Throughout the month of July 2022, HopeHealth employees donated $34,000 through Children of Hope’s Christmas in July campaign.

On the partnership with Victors, Charlee Rhodes, development and events coordinator, said, “Children of Hope is a wonderful way to help ease holiday burdens for some families. Having the opportunity to partner with Victors and highlight how everyone can make a difference, while also having a good time, was the shining star on the top of our holiday tree.”

HopeHealth is a nonprofit leader in providing affordable, expert primary and specialty health care services for all ages in Florence, Aiken (Infectious Diseases), Clarendon, Orangeburg, and Williamsburg Counties.