Victor's pre-Thanksgiving block party to benefit Children of Hope

FLORENCE, S.C. – Victors will host its annual Thanksgiving Eve Block Party from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. — an event open to the public that will feature music by Jebb Mac Band, drinks, and time with friends and loved ones prior to the Thanksgiving holiday.

This year's party will benefit Children of Hope — HopeHealth's holiday program to ensure children who may not otherwise have a great Christmas have a great Christmas.

In lieu of an entry fee, event attendees are asked to either provide a minimum donation of $5, or bring a toy to donate valued at $5 or more. All donated proceeds will support HopeHealth’s Children of Hope program.

Since 1996, children identified by their health care providers as having significant needs have received clothing and toys through the Children of Hope program. HopeHealth has expanded the program from being Florence-based to serving children from all HopeHealth service areas.

Last year, through contributions by employees and community members, the Children of Hope fund helped 323 children have gifts for Christmas.

During the month of July, HopeHealth employees raised $34,000 through the Christmas in July campaign. Donations given during the Thanksgiving Eve Block Party will add to these funds and allow HopeHealth to take this giving even further.

If you are interested in donating to Children of Hope, or learning about the opportunity to adopt a family, contact Cindy Averitt at caveritt@hope-health.org.