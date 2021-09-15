Virtual Evening of Hope benefits McLeod HOPE Fund

FLORENCE, S.C. – Celebrating HOPE, a special Evening of Hope at Home event to benefit the McLeod Center for Cancer Treatment and Research, will take place virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23.
The presenting sponsor for the McLeod Health Foundation's 22nd annual cancer benefit is Harbor Freight Tools.
“While we planned to celebrate An Evening of Hope in person this year, we are thankful for the technology that allows us to hold this special event virtually,” said Robin Aiken, chair of the McLeod HOPE Fund advisory committee. “During this challenging season of COVID-19, we welcome the public to join us from the comfort of their own home as we celebrate the McLeod Center for Cancer Treatment and Research, our incredible patients and our resilient medical teams.”
Tickets are $100 per person. Each “couple/attendee” will receive one Celebrating HOPE gift bag, which includes a link to view the online event, “Celebrating HOPE.” Auction items also will be available for bidding from Sept. 16 through Sept. 23 at mcleodfoundationevents.org.
Proceeds from the evening will benefit the HOPE Fund. Gifts made in support of the HOPE Fund (Helping Oncology Patients Everyday) benefit oncology patient support services and provide oncology staff with improved access for immediate assistance needs for their patients. Since its establishment in 2014, the HOPE Fund has helped thousands of patients with needs such as transportation, medications, nutrition and unique personal financial struggles.
Sponsors to date include Marquee Sponsor – Harbor Freight; Encore Sponsors – Ascendient Healthcare Advisors, Moore and Van Allen, Wells Fargo and Zander Insurance; HOPE Sponsors – Armstrong Wealth Management, Family of Archie Shaw Dargan III, Deloitte Consulting, LLP, QVC and Mr. and Mrs. Robby Roberson; Dessert Sponsors – ACS Technologies, Black Bear Lodge – Dr. and Mrs. Billie and CarolAnne Hanks, Exelixis, PGBA and SPC Credit Union; Stage Door Sponsors – Mr. and Mrs. J. Boone Aiken, Mr. Robert L. Colones, Robb Sasser, Managing Director, Crescent Advisory Partners of Raymond James, Jackson Lewis P.C., JP Morgan Chase, Pee Dee Pathology, Law Office of Carrington S. B. Wingard and Xtend Healthcare; Spotlight Sponsors – Aiken & Company Insurance & Real Estate, Mr. and Mrs. Frank J. Brand, II, Dillon Internal Medicine, Dilmar Oil, First Citizens Bank, Beverly and Laddie Hiller, Incyte Corporation, Mr. Charlie and Dr. Virginia Clyburn-Ipock, Jebaily Law Firm, KPMG, Mr. Charles O'Neal, Physicians Eyecare Plan, Sonoco and Voya Financial.
For more information on An Evening of Hope at Home, call the McLeod Health Foundation at 843-777-2694.