Virtual Evening of Hope benefits McLeod HOPE Fund

FLORENCE, S.C. – Celebrating HOPE, a special Evening of Hope at Home event to benefit the McLeod Center for Cancer Treatment and Research, will take place virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23.

The presenting sponsor for the McLeod Health Foundation's 22nd annual cancer benefit is Harbor Freight Tools.

“While we planned to celebrate An Evening of Hope in person this year, we are thankful for the technology that allows us to hold this special event virtually,” said Robin Aiken, chair of the McLeod HOPE Fund advisory committee. “During this challenging season of COVID-19, we welcome the public to join us from the comfort of their own home as we celebrate the McLeod Center for Cancer Treatment and Research, our incredible patients and our resilient medical teams.”

Tickets are $100 per person. Each “couple/attendee” will receive one Celebrating HOPE gift bag, which includes a link to view the online event, “Celebrating HOPE.” Auction items also will be available for bidding from Sept. 16 through Sept. 23 at mcleodfoundationevents.org.