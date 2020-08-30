Virtual Evening of Hope set for Sept. 24

FLORENCE, S.C. — An Evening of Hope to benefit the McLeod Center for Cancer Treatment and Research will take place virtually at 7 p.m. on Sept. 24.
The presenting sponsor for the McLeod Health Foundation's 21st annual cancer benefit is Harbor Freight Tools.
Safety and continued health are of utmost importance at McLeod Health. With this in mind, the McLeod Foundation has come up with a creative way to celebrate together while still raising funds for this important need.
This year, donors are invited to Party in Place for An Evening of Hope. Tickets for the event are $100 per person. Each “couple/attendee” will receive one Party in Place Gift Box, which includes appetizing selections and mementos to be enjoyed before, during and after the performance as well as a specific link to view this year’s online event, “Celebrating Hope 2020,” highlights from the past 10 years.
Proceeds from the evening will benefit the HOPE Fund. Gifts made in support of the HOPE Fund (Helping Oncology Patients Everyday) benefit oncology patient support services and provide oncology staff with improved access for immediate assistance needs for their patients. Since its establishment in 2014, the HOPE Fund has helped thousands of patients with needs such as transportation, medications, nutrition and unique personal financial struggles.
For more information on An Evening of Hope, call the McLeod Health Foundation at 843-777-2694.
