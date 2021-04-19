Virtual South Carolina government veterans' career fair scheduled for May 4

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Veterans can register now for a virtual state government job fair to be held May 4.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, South Carolina Department of Administration Executive Director Marcia Adams and South Carolina Veterans' Affairs Secretary William Grimsley announced details about the Veterans Virtual Career Fair on Monday afternoon.

“South Carolina is a state with a proud military tradition,” McMaster said. “We value our men and women who have served, and we want them to know that they can continue that great tradition of service with a career in state government. I applaud Executive Director Adams and Secretary Grimsley for their agencies’ important collaboration on this effort.”

There is no higher calling than to serve others, and nobody knows that better than the state’s veterans, Adams said.

“Our state agencies strive to provide efficient and effective services to all South Carolinians," Adams said. "The Veterans Virtual Career Fair will connect agencies with veterans who can help further that mission with their high-level skills developed in the military.”