Virtual South Carolina government veterans' career fair scheduled for May 4
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Veterans can register now for a virtual state government job fair to be held May 4. 

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, South Carolina Department of Administration Executive Director Marcia Adams and South Carolina Veterans' Affairs Secretary William Grimsley announced details about the Veterans Virtual Career Fair on Monday afternoon. 

“South Carolina is a state with a proud military tradition,” McMaster said. “We value our men and women who have served, and we want them to know that they can continue that great tradition of service with a career in state government. I applaud Executive Director Adams and Secretary Grimsley for their agencies’ important collaboration on this effort.”

There is no higher calling than to serve others, and nobody knows that better than the state’s veterans, Adams said.

“Our state agencies strive to provide efficient and effective services to all South Carolinians," Adams said. "The Veterans Virtual Career Fair will connect agencies with veterans who can help further that mission with their high-level skills developed in the military.”

Hiring initiatives like this one are great opportunities for veterans, but they are equally great opportunities for employers looking for men and women with a deep personal commitment to being a trusted team member, a rare breadth of experiences, a proven ability to operate effectively in very stressful situations, and a preference for working within diverse teams, Grimsley said.

"The smartest companies do not hire veterans in order to do veterans a favor; they hire veterans to do themselves a favor,” Grimsley said.

Veterans can register at portal.premiervirtual.com/event/register-jobseeker/4958-state-south-carolina-veteran-career-fair.

The fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 4. 

Each agency at the fair will have virtual booths where job seekers can take part in a video chat or set a time to talk directly with a human resources representative about available openings. 

Agencies to be represented at veterans' career fair

Participating agencies include:

>> South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy

>> South Carolina Department of Administration

>>  South Carolina Department of Agriculture

>> South Carolina Department of Corrections

>> South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs

>> South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control

>> South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services

>> South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice

>> South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation

>> South Carolina Department of Mental Health

>> South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon

>> South Carolina Department of Public Safety

>> South Carolina Department of Revenue

>> South Carolina Department of Social Services

>> South Carolina Department of Transportation

>> South Carolina ETV

>> South Carolina First Steps

>> South Carolina Office of the Attorney General

>> South Carolina Office of the Inspector General

>> South Carolina Office of the State Auditor

>> South Carolina Public Employee Benefit Authority

>> State Law Enforcement Division

>> Aiken Technical College

>> Central Carolina Technical College

>> Clemson University

>> College of Charleston

>> Greenville Technical College

>> Midlands Technical College

>> Piedmont Technical College

>> Spartanburg Community College

>> The Citadel

>> The Medical University of South Carolina

