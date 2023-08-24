Tuesday the school, acting through its board of directors, closed on the issuance of South Carolina Job Economic Development Authority Facilities Revenue Bonds in the amount of $13,890,000. The school selected Hubrich Contracting, Inc., which will begin construction on the high school in early September to open the facility for the 2024-2025 school year. The new high school building will be more than 28,000 square feet with a gymnasium that is about 12,000 square feet.

“The acquisition of these funds to complete the (Virtus Academy) campus with the building of the state-of-the-art high school and gymnasium facilities demonstrates the generational commitment that Virtus Academy of South Carolina, in partnership with its authorizer The Charter Institute at Erskine, has made to the Florence, Darlington, and surrounding communities. We believe strongly that parents should have a choice in their child’s education, and VASC’s mission of project-based learning, leadership development, and community service will help educate and mold the future leaders of our community,” said Dr. Thomas Ducey, Chairman of the VASC Board of Directors.