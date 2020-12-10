Virtus Academy delivers for the Salvation Army at Christmas

Salvation Army Capt. Tim Scott and Virtus Academy's Jennifer Thomas make sure a small trike heads in the correct direction as part of the school's donation of toys for 35 Angel Tree families for the Salvation Army.
Virtus Academy students, teachers and Salvation Army officials pose with the donation being made to the Army's Angel Tree program in Florence.
Virtus Academy students and teachers lend a hand to the Florence Corps of the Salvation Army on the loadout of toys donated by the students. The donation was more than enough to fill the floor of the Army's truck.
Virtus Academy teachers and Florence Corps of the Salvation Army officials pose in a lobby full of toys, enough for about 35 families, before the toys were loaded into a truck and taken to the Army's toy shop.
STAFF REPORTS
Virtus Academy completed one of two holiday service projects Thursday by turning over Christmas gifts for 35 families to the Florence Corps of the Salvation Army.
Corps commanders and staff were on hand to help students and Virtus board members load the donation onto one of the Army's trucks. One of the school's missions is to teach leadership in the community.
The second public service project is a food drive at which which school officials said they are also succeeding. The toys were taken to the Army's toy shop where they'll be distributed to those who have applied for assistance this Christmas.
The Army is still looking for donations to help it fulfill the needs of people in the Pee Dee.
