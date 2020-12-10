Virtus Academy delivers for the Salvation Army at Christmas

FLORENCE

Virtus Academy completed one of two holiday service projects Thursday by turning over Christmas gifts for 35 families to the Florence Corps of the Salvation Army.

Corps commanders and staff were on hand to help students and Virtus board members load the donation onto one of the Army's trucks. One of the school's missions is to teach leadership in the community.

The second public service project is a food drive at which which school officials said they are also succeeding. The toys were taken to the Army's toy shop where they'll be distributed to those who have applied for assistance this Christmas.

The Army is still looking for donations to help it fulfill the needs of people in the Pee Dee.