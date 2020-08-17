Virtus Academy names assistant principals

FLORENCE, S.C. — Virtus Academy has named two assistant principals for the coming school year.

Heather Williams has been named the assistant principal of operations and Janice Dargan has been named the assistant principal of curriculum and instruction.

"It is an honor to be chosen as the new assistant principal of operations," Williams said. "As a parent of four Virtus students and a current member of the administrative team, I realize what a challenging year this has been. I am dedicated to making the 2020-2021 school year the best yet and to overcome any challenges we might face. Other than being a mother to six amazing children, serving the staff, parents and children of Virtus is my most important job, and I do so with appreciation and devotion. I am grateful for this opportunity and plan to have a very long working relationship with Virtus Academy. ..."

Dargan said she, too, was honored be be chosen for his position.