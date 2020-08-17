Virtus Academy names assistant principals

FLORENCE, S.C. — Virtus Academy has named two assistant principals for the coming school year.
Heather Williams has been named the assistant principal of operations and Janice Dargan has been named the assistant principal of curriculum and instruction.
"It is an honor to be chosen as the new assistant principal of operations," Williams said. "As a parent of four Virtus students and a current member of the administrative team, I realize what a challenging year this has been. I am dedicated to making the 2020-2021 school year the best yet and to overcome any challenges we might face. Other than being a mother to six amazing children, serving the staff, parents and children of Virtus is my most important job, and I do so with appreciation and devotion. I am grateful for this opportunity and plan to have a very long working relationship with Virtus Academy. ..."
Dargan said she, too, was honored be be chosen for his position.
"The field of education is a service industry that is vital to the future of the country," Dargan said. "In a country of interdependence, children must be prepared to have the social skills and knowledge that will enable them to be productive members of society. It is my belief that an administrator can create a successful and highly functional school environment through effective communication and appropriate implementations regarding curriculum, discipline and relationships. For the educational environment to be productive, respect and the ability to collaborate among the stakeholders must exist. As a leader, I believe that it is important to guide my team members to find answers through investigation and reflection. I look forward to a successful year at Virtus Academy."
Williams previously served as the school's accountability and student services coordinator.
Dargan joins the school to fill the former role of Brittany Hamilton, who was named interim principal for the school year.
