Virtus Academy names Shemekia Nero its next principal

FLORENCE, S.C. — Virtus Academy did not have to look far to find its next principal.

The school announced Wednesday evening that its board of directors had appointed South Florence Assistant Principal Shemekia Nero as its next principal.

"I am delighted the board of sirectors has selected Ms. Nero to serve as principal of Virtus Academy,” said Dr. Thomas Ducey, board chairman. "Her wealth of educational experience, her abundant leadership expertise, and her strong commitment to our mission makes her a great match for Virtus Academy. We know that vision doesn't come to life without dynamic leaders in every school; therefore, we are happy to welcome Ms. Nero to the VASC community."

"I am excited about the opportunity to join Virtus Academy as the school's principal," Nero said. "I look forward to working alongside the staff and board of directors to further advance Virtus' mission."

A media advisory announcing hire indicates that the academy worked with the Public Charter School Alliance of South Carolina to vet over 75 candidates.

Nero will take over as principal on July 1. She will take over for Bethany Hamilton, who served as interim principal for the 2020-2021 school after the previous principal left to pursue other opportunities. Nero has also served as an English teacher and an education specialist. She has a degree in English, an MBA, a master's in educational leadership and she is pursuing a doctorate.

