Virtus Academy students donate to Angel Tree program

FLORENCE, S.C. —Students at Virtus Academy gathered toys and gifts for the Salvation Army’s annual Angel Tree Program.

Fifth-grade students at the academy brought enough donations for 10 Angel Trees.

The Angel Tree program helps provide Christmas gifts to children around the United States every year. Once a child or senior adult has been registered and accepted as an Angel their wish list is shared with donors in the community.

John Huggins, a fifth-grade teacher at Virtus Academy, said the students' families came together in full support to make sure the needs of Angels were met.

“They all worked together,” Huggins said. “From cash donations to picking up items. Everybody made sure the Angel Trees got what they needed.”

Huggins said witnessing the kids' faces light up was the reason he pushed his class to do the program.

“I wanted them to realize that they are all special, but other people are also special, and they may not have all that you have,” Huggins said. “I am very proud of my students, and I hope all of the Angel Tree participants have a Merry Christmas.”

Salvation Army Capt. Tim Scott said students from Virtus Academy were donating toys as a class project.

“This matters a lot,” Scott said. “Because of Virtus, kids are getting Christmas who otherwise would not have Christmas. This allows us to help people in the Pee Dee region who would otherwise do without.”

Virtus Academy Principal Shameika Nero said it was important that students learned the importance of community involvement and giving back.

“Here we are a leader school,” Nero said. “We teach students how to be leaders and that is a part of our mission. We push leadership and community service and this event catered to both.”