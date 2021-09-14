Virus claims Black morticians, leaving holes in communities

"I don't think it slowed. I think I just sped up," said Gaffney, who hired a second funeral director, supplementing one already working in New York, to help her coordinate operations from Charlotte. Every other week, Gaffney drove between the cities to take on the responsibilities her brother had left behind.

But she declined offers to sell, feeling that would betray the legacy of her parents and the grandparents who funded its founding. And she has embraced the role her brother once filled as the face of the business, taking calls from grieving families at all hours. Just getting through a year without her brother to tell her what to do feels like crossing a finish line, she said.

"We're going to see what the future holds," said Gaffney, who hopes younger family members might eventually seek a place in the business. "Needless to say, it's been an emotional journey."

South Carolina's Troy has faced somewhat different challenges, taking over the mortuary business founded by his father in 1973 after years of working alongside him.

"The thing about me and my dad was, we woke up together, we came to work together and then went home and ate together and talked late at night," he said.