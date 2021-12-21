Visitor: Thanks for participating

 Skip to main content
Linzy Daniels stopped by the Morning News to thank the paper for playing host to a Toys for Tots collection box. 

FLORENCE

Linzy Daniels made the rounds Monday of businesses that participated in Toys for Tots this year. Daniels said the organization, which worked with the Salvation Army in Florence this year, did well and she just wanted to say thanks for the work done by area businesses. "I'm glad people got out and donated. I'm thrilled to death they got out and participated with Toys for Tots and any other organization in need," she said.

