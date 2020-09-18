Volunteers deliver Pee Dee non-profits some TLC for United Way Day of Caring

FLORENCE, S.C. — Mercy Medicine Clinic on Coit Street in Florence is in the business of delivering care to those in need who cannot afford it. On Friday a crew from Otis Elevator turned the tables on the clinic during the annual United Way Day of Caring.
Mercy Medicine executive director Wayne Jackson said he submitted a list of what he needed done to the United Way, then a crew from Otis Elevator arrived about six weeks ago at his office and found a bunch more things that needed to be done.
"They found a lot of things I didn't know even needed to be done. Repairs to doors and painting that I didn't know needed to be done," Jackson said.
Friday the crew from Otis, more than 20 in all, descended on the office armed with plants, power washers, paint brushes, electrical outlets, hanging organizers, elbow grease, masks, good attitudes and determination.
Friday is a business day for the clinic so the Otis crew, the clinic crew and the patients all worked around each other as the day wore on.
Jeremy Straus headed up the crew, which expected to check off all their tasks — despite the weather — by the time they departed Friday.
That list included a new outlet in a hallway at a work station; brush control at the back of the lot; fence repair at the back of the lot; painting and organizing in a storage room; power washing the walk; light painting outside; fixing some light fixtures; some cabinetry work and landscaping, lots of landscaping.
"There's no way on our budget we could have afforded to do this," Jackson said. "They just bring a bunch of talent in.
"We maintain the building the best we can," Jackson said. "When something breaks we have to fix it but we don't have the money to budget for painting and renovations we need to do."
"I'm grateful they've taken the day and money to take care of us," Jackson said.
A few blocks over at Florence Area Literacy Council a crew of two from HillSouth iT Solutions was working on what they could in the mist of the morning.
Eric O'Neal and Brian Page, as part of a makeover of their back entrance and porch area, were power washing the area — some of which had developed an interesting patina.
O'Neal said that ultimately they'd install a bench, welcome mat and planters that would be home to Japanese yews. The volunteers expected to return next week do so some more work that couldn't be done in the mist.
Raldex was also slated, with HillSout iT Solutions, to conduct a supply drive for the literacy council.
In all, volunteers from 32 companies have committed to 63 projects, according to the United Way of Florence County.
