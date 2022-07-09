Volunteers flock to help paint Downtown Florence Mural

FLORENCE, S.C. — Work on Florence's new downtown mural began in earnest Saturday morning as a steady crowd of volunteers passed through the painting station on North Dargan Street across from Ideal Funeral Parlor.

That nobody knows who, or what, the mural will portray didn't seem to dampen the enthusiasm.

Well, not entirely nobody.

"It is sort of a surprise. One of the people who is featured in the mural doesn't know the mural is taking place," said Hannah Davis, development manager for the city of Florence. "It's going to be an amazing tribute to him and the contribution he has made to the African-American Historic District."

"It' going to be an exciting, colorful, beautiful surprise," Davis said. "It has themes of William Johnson's work, it has a celebration of barbershop culture, it weaves the community together moving forward and it represents the crossing of the tracks with all the improvements happening downtown."

Once it is completed, the mural will be placed on the side of Thompson's Barber College — a two-story building at 218 N. Dargan Stt.

The building, much like a quilt, will consist of five-foot-square panels — 43 of them — that will be painted by volunteers and then placed on the side of the building. The system was developed by a public mural group in Philadelphia.

"We'll take it back to the studio, kind of tighten up loose ends then we'll bring it back and install it onto the side of the building," said Herman Keith, the artist overseeing the project. "It's a way that allows the public to participate in mural making. We want to sprinkle South Carolina with as much public art as we can using the public."

The 43 panels — 1,075 square feet of mural — will cover about half the building, Keith said.

Shayna Wrightn and Amir Daney, mother and son, turned out to work on one of the panels.

"I'm just helping out, enjoying community and fun times," said Wrightn. "Amir is 5 and he likes to paint so he is helping."

Their participation, she said, will make them a part of Florence.

Davis said people will have several opportunities to participate.

This is the first of four scheduled stops for the mural panels, so anyone who couldn't paint Saturday will get a second, third or fourth chance.

The second stop will be the city of Florence Recreation Center for summer camp where campers will be able to participate from July 11 to July 18 in painting on the panels. This will be a closed session for the students to work with the team of artists.

On July 18, the panels will be at the Barnes Street Recreation Center and Levy Senior Center. The artist team will be there from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to assist with the painting.

On July 19, the community will have an opportunity to paint from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the James Allen Plaza on Dargan Street.

On July 20, the panels will return to Barnes Street Recreation Center and Levy Senior Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Davis said they want as many members of the community as possible to participate in producing the mural.

“The project represents what we have been trying to do for a while to have community-created artwork and to amplify our African-American businesses downtown,” she said.