Volunteers gather over lunch to clean Florence's Jeffries Creek Park

FLORENCE, S.C. — About a dozen volunteers and officials with Keep Florence Beautiful turned out Thursday at noon to spend about an hour cleaning in and around Jeffries Creek Park in Florence.

"We're trying to make a small impact in a small area by cleaning up for a short amount of time during the lunch break. Show everybody you can do something in a small amount of time, you don't need a lot of time to get something done," said Melissa Hargrove with Keep Florence Beautiful.

Hargrove and Geraldine Cuypers arrived shortly before noon to set up a table, get out some gloves, trash grabbers, bags, buckets and T-shirts ahead of the volunteers.

"It is a beautiful local park that doesn't get a lot of attention but it is beautiful and we love it out here," Hargrove said as she handed out supplies to volunteers.

The park doesn't get the traffic that others in Florence get, but being a wetland it tends to collect trash that floats down Jeffries Creek from other locations in the city.