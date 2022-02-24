Volunteers gather over lunch to clean Florence's Jeffries Creek Park

FLORENCE, S.C. — About a dozen volunteers and officials with Keep Florence Beautiful turned out Thursday at noon to spend about an hour cleaning in and around Jeffries Creek Park in Florence.
"We're trying to make a small impact in a small area by cleaning up for a short amount of time during the lunch break. Show everybody you can do something in a small amount of time, you don't need a lot of time to get something done," said Melissa Hargrove with Keep Florence Beautiful.
Hargrove and Geraldine Cuypers arrived shortly before noon to set up a table, get out some gloves, trash grabbers, bags, buckets and T-shirts ahead of the volunteers.
"It is a beautiful local park that doesn't get a lot of attention but it is beautiful and we love it out here," Hargrove said as she handed out supplies to volunteers.
The park doesn't get the traffic that others in Florence get, but being a wetland it tends to collect trash that floats down Jeffries Creek from other locations in the city.
"There is a little bridge off there and people love to fish up there, which is great, but we get a lot of fishing trash from people who fish upstream and it flows down here because it is wetlands," Hargrove said.
"My friend invited me and I enjoy helping out the community," said Chandler Jones as she filled out the paperwork to participate. "For school we have to perform community services and so far I really like helping out, picking up and doing things that help our environment."
"We have time to come out here and pickup trash and do some community service for our school while we're at it," said Fabio Chavez, the friend who encouraged Jones to participate.
Both were issued gear and set off into the park to collect garbage.
"We have three currently planned. The next one is March 22 and we're going to be doing that one at the rail trail near the Lowe's, which is another area that needs a lot of attention," said Hargrove. "We haven't determined a location for the April one yet."
Should the outings prove popular, Hargrove said, more would be scheduled.