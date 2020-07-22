FLORENCE, S.C. — Mary Ward wrapped up her shopping Wednesday morning at Harvest Hope Food Bank — something she does every month to take care of approximately 50 residents around Clio who depend on her to get through the month.
Ward is a community volunteer and doesn't really work with any agency, though in the past she has worked for Harvest Hope.
"I started this with the seniors in my home community, and I wanted to keep it going," Ward said as she hauled large cans of jellied cranberries toward a waiting cart. "A lot of seniors do not have transportation to get to the store, and if they do, they have to pay. It takes so much out of their budget.
"There was a young lady there who always wanted to do something for the community, and she knew I worked in that area. She asked if I would work with her, and I said yeah, because I worked at Harvest Hope at the time.
"We started out at Mt. Tabor Baptist Church there in Clio, and it went well until she passed away. When she passed away, I didn't want to drop it, because the people depended on it and I continued it," Ward said. "Even after I retired, I still do it."
Retired?
"She's the hardest-working retiree; I tell her that all the time," said Nicole Echols, the Pee Dee branch executive director of Harvest Hope Food Bank.
Of the 50 people Ward serves, approximately 20 are senior citizens who are sheltering in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ward, who wore a mask as she collected and loaded out food, said the seniors are more willing to deal with her than they are younger people.
Ward worked in the food warehouse while Kinda McInnis, also masked, loaded two SUVs in the parking lot for the trip back to Clio.
Ward said the pandemic has only increased demand for the service she provides.
"The need is great in Clio and other rural communities," Echols said.
Echols said the pandemic has also increased the demand that the food bank serves while it has also made volunteers scarce and has dried up financial donations.
Many of the senior citizens who volunteered at the food bank before the pandemic are scared to do so now, she said.
"Donors are keeping their money close to their chest, because they don't know what their next six months or year look like," Echols said.
"This is going to be a trying time. We don't know if there's going to be another stimulus and unemployment ends at the end of the month," Echols said. "We're gearing up for August. We have 5,000 pounds of produce a week that we're getting in and pushing out the door."
"I'm just glad this program is available," Ward said. "I have people who come by bicycle, people who come by wheel chair and people who walk. For them to do that, it is hard for them to get to a grocery store. By doing this, it helps them out so much."
