Volunteers honored for their support of Lake City Boys & Girls Club

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Two Lake City volunteers were recognized by the City of Lake City Jan. 27 for their “ongoing commitment and dedicated service to The City of Lake City and the Lake City Boys & Girls Club.”

Lacy Washington and his brother Lee Washington were presented with certificates of appreciation by Lake City Mayor Lovith Anderson Jr. and councilwomen Wilhelmina Scott and Yamekia Robinson.

“Volunteerism is the cornerstone of America,” said Anderson. “That’s what makes us great. You are role models for those (kids) coming up behind you, because they are watching.”

“We’re watching them too,” Laci Washington said jokingly.

The brothers volunteer with the Lake City Boys & Girls Club and routinely donate their time and money to help support the kids said Stormey Gillens, director of the club.

“Every month they are doing something,” he said. “They’ve brought horses out for the kids, taken them on hayrides, helped with the Breast Cancer Awareness walk, funded jump castles and donated our parade float. They are always giving their time and materials.”