DARLINGTON, S.C. - The Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem Program, a division of the South Carolina Department of Children’s Advocacy, will offer free virtual training beginning Aug. 21 to those interested in becoming a volunteer Guardian ad Litem (GAL) in Darlington County.

GALs advocate on behalf of abused and neglected children who are involved in family court legal proceedings through the Department of Social Services.

Volunteers should be at least 21 years old, have a clean criminal record, no previous DSS case history, have time available, and the desire to help a child in their community.

Currently, the Darlington County GAL program serves 82 children, but there are only 16 volunteer GALs to assist.

“The need is greater than ever in our state for volunteer advocates,” said South Carolina GAL Director LaDara Depugh. “Our goal is to ensure that every child in the family court system has a voice and finds a safe permanent home as quickly as possible. We are always looking for caring and dedicated individuals to advocate on behalf of our state’s most vulnerable children,”

Visit gal.sc.gov for more information and to download an application.