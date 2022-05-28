Volunteers Saturday decorate Florence National Cemetery

FLORENCE, S.C. — Saturday was, no way around it, decoration day at Florence National Cemetery. When it was done the cemetery's graves all had an American Flag placed about one foot in front of the marker.

"Volunteers come out here and put a flag on every headstone in the cemetery to remember them, because Monday is Memorial Day," said Jay Holcombe, volunteer organizer of the event.

Several dozen volunteers turned out Saturday morning and swarmed the new and historical sections of the cemetery.

"Welcome back. It's been a very long time," Holcombe said as he gave a few brief instructions to Scouts, veterans, church groups and motorcycle club members.

We're not going to hold you back for long. We're going to give you some instructions and turn you loose," Holcombe said.

Veterans of the event brought screwdrivers with them to make a hole in which to place the flag, others muscled the flags in through sun-baked soil and a life-affirming mass of grass roots.

In the new section volunteers quickly overtook grounds-crew members who were working to tidy the cemetery up ahead of Monday's ceremony.

Some brought sacks in which to carry their supply of flags, others just grabbed a bunch and held them in their arms. Either way, the flags got to where they were going and were deployed.

"Valor sleeps here," Holcombe told volunteers.

"Ladies, gentlemen, Scouts, veterans, have a good day. Lets go do our job," Holcombe said.

And, like that, the job was done.

Monday's Memorial Day ceremony starts at 10 a.m. at the committal shelter in the new section.

Colors will be presented by the 3rd New Hampshire Co. C and the Charles Devens Jr. Camp Number 10 Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War Reenactors.

Harts Battery, commanded by Matthew Locke, and the B Battery 1st U.S. Artillery Reenactors, commanded by Larry Metcalf, will be present in appropriate attire and fire their Civil War era cannons.

Pastor Jarvis Woodberry of Jackson and McGill Funeral Home will perform the national anthem.

The invocation will be given by Dr. Michael Crawford, First Baptist Church of Florence.

Prior to entering the clergy, Crawford served over 20 years in the U.S. Army earning jump wings, Pathfinder Badge and Drill Sergeant Badge.

The keynote address will be delivered by Col. Christopher Hyman, a Florence native and Francis Marion University graduate.

Parking for Monday's event will be at the neighboring Pee Dee Center.