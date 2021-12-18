 Skip to main content
Volunteers Saturday place wreaths at Florence National Cemetery
Volunteers Saturday place wreaths at Florence National Cemetery

FLORENCE, S.C. — After a year's hiatus of wreathing Florence National Cemetery the public was again turned loose to get the job done — with COVID precautions.

There was no gathering for speakers or ceremony for the Wreaths Across America event, just a quick briefing on the proper way to place a wreath — bow up while you say the name of the veteran on the marker.

The Scouts were, for the most part, assigned to the historic section the cemetery while adult organizations were assigned to the new section.

Families who paid for a wreath specific to their loved one's grave were given wreaths to place before the start of the event.

"We want to honor our veterans," said Sharon Russell with the Blue Star Mothers of Coastal Carolina.

Also on hand this year were South Carolina State Guard members to assist with the heavy lifting, moving and placing of boxes of wreaths.

"Today we are assisting; we set up shop assisting Blue Star mothers but there are a lot of civic groups in attendance today," said Sgt. Joseph Goldsmith, public information officer with the Guard.

The outing gives Guard members a chance to connect with history and a chance to work at a National Cemetery for members who aren't part of honor guards, Goldsmith said.

"These generations are thinning out and we're starting to lose the personal story — where we can write a letter or make a phone call and hear from the individuals that lived it," Goldsmith said.

Wreaths Across America is one of two annual events at which the public is called upon to help decorate the cemetery.

The next event will be the Saturday before Memorial Day when an American flag will be placed before each marker in the cemetery.

