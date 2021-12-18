Volunteers Saturday place wreaths at Florence National Cemetery

FLORENCE, S.C. — After a year's hiatus of wreathing Florence National Cemetery the public was again turned loose to get the job done — with COVID precautions.

There was no gathering for speakers or ceremony for the Wreaths Across America event, just a quick briefing on the proper way to place a wreath — bow up while you say the name of the veteran on the marker.

The Scouts were, for the most part, assigned to the historic section the cemetery while adult organizations were assigned to the new section.

Families who paid for a wreath specific to their loved one's grave were given wreaths to place before the start of the event.

"We want to honor our veterans," said Sharon Russell with the Blue Star Mothers of Coastal Carolina.

Also on hand this year were South Carolina State Guard members to assist with the heavy lifting, moving and placing of boxes of wreaths.

"Today we are assisting; we set up shop assisting Blue Star mothers but there are a lot of civic groups in attendance today," said Sgt. Joseph Goldsmith, public information officer with the Guard.