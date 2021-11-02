Volunteers scrub monuments ahead of Veterans Day

FLORENCE, S.C. — Enthusiasm, skill, cleaning materials and a lot of hose were all that a crew of volunteers Saturay needed to scrub clean every monument at Florence Vetearns Park — an hour before they were scheduled to finish the task.

And they're not finished, they'll be back out Sunday to make sure the monuments stayed clean ahead of Nov. 11 — when residents will gather at the park to mark Veterans Day.

"We have a good team and we've gone through pretty much all the monuments," said Camie Clavon, customer care team lead for First Reliance Bank. "We're going back, reviewing and making sure we didn't leave any spots. We had an awesome team."

The volunteers — mostly First Reliance Banke employees — started shortly before 8 a.m. and planned to be there until 11 a.m. but had it all wrapped up about an hour early.

"We're just excited to be able to give back tot he community," Clavon said as she scrubbed the POW/MIA monument with a cleaning glove, soap and water.

How many monuments did they clean?

"We didn't even count," Clavon said. "We touched every single one of them out here. The marble, the bronze. We have gone through and made sure they were clean and washed down every single one."