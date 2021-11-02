Volunteers scrub monuments ahead of Veterans Day

FLORENCE, S.C. — Enthusiasm, skill, cleaning materials and a lot of hose were all that a crew of volunteers Saturay needed to scrub clean every monument at Florence Vetearns Park — an hour before they were scheduled to finish the task.
And they're not finished, they'll be back out Sunday to make sure the monuments stayed clean ahead of Nov. 11 — when residents will gather at the park to mark Veterans Day.
"We have a good team and we've gone through pretty much all the monuments," said Camie Clavon, customer care team lead for First Reliance Bank. "We're going back, reviewing and making sure we didn't leave any spots. We had an awesome team."
The volunteers — mostly First Reliance Banke employees — started shortly before 8 a.m. and planned to be there until 11 a.m. but had it all wrapped up about an hour early.
"We're just excited to be able to give back tot he community," Clavon said as she scrubbed the POW/MIA monument with a cleaning glove, soap and water.
How many monuments did they clean?
"We didn't even count," Clavon said. "We touched every single one of them out here. The marble, the bronze. We have gone through and made sure they were clean and washed down every single one."
Florence provided the volunteers with hoses, which were pulled all over the park, and Brown Memorials the material necessary to clean off moss that had grown on the stone.
The work was supervised by a hawk who, Clavon said, gave no ground to the volunteers and kept a, well, hawkeye on them for the duration. It even left a bit of encouragement on one of the freshly cleaned monuments.
One reason the volunteers will be back Sunday, to clean off any more encouragement it might leave.
The employees have adopted the park as their service project for the year.
"Part of our service project was to find something in our community because First Reliance is all about giving back to our community," Clavon said. "We got together with Chuck Pope from the city and said, 'what can we do?' He got us together with the veterans and this is our service project for at least the next 12 months and longer."
The Veterans Day observance at the park will be Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. Attendees who cannot stand for long periods should take a chair as seating is limited.
