Volunteers serve up day-before Thanksgiving goodness at Florence shelter
Volunteers serve up day-before Thanksgiving goodness at Florence shelter

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Volunteers Wednesday afternoon prepared more than 500 meals for those who turned out for lunch at the Courtney McGinnis Graham Community Shelter.

"This is Victors' prepared. I'm hoping there will be a box left over for me to take home today. It's definitely delicious food," said David Kahn with Signature Wealth Strategies, the organizing business behind the meal.

In the kitchen at the shelter a group of volunteers worked counter clockwise to assemble meals in foam containers. After filled, the containers were stacked and distributed to walk-in diners or delivered to neighborhoods by volunteers.

"We have turkey, ham, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes and gravy, collard greens and a cookie," said Tracy Langley as she oversaw the assembling of meals in the kitchen at the shelter.

There was enough food on hand to feed at least 500 meals and possibly as many as 550 meals, Langley said. The extras will be left at the shelter.

"This can be a tough time of year for people around down who don't have a warm place or a warm meal. We get that," Kahn said.

Rena McNair and Aerial Myers were two of the many who benefited from the effort.

Both spoke of the joy and benefit of the meal as well as the company and community they would enjoy as part of it.

"This is really encouraging," McNair said as she departed with a meal for a neighbor who, in years past, has gone to the shelter to pick one up for himself.

"It's something you just need to come and experience," Kahn said. "We're looking for volunteers."

