Volunteers spruce up Florence's Hope Village, prepare it for residents

FLORENCE, S.C. — Enthusiasm abounded Saturday morning at House of Hope's Hope Village as volunteers hustled out construction debris and hustled in sod and flowers.

Counting Helping Florence Flourish members, a collection of foreign exchange students and other volunteers, there were a couple of dozen people rolling wheelbarrows, carrying sod, raking dirt and collecting rocks.

"It is the culmination of a lot of answered prayers, a lot of team work, a lot of vision, a lot of community support, to me it's a visible manifestation of the whole Florence community coming together to help those in need," said Bryan Braddock, executive director of House of Hope, as he alternated between supervising the volunteers and joining in with them on the work.

"We are finishing the last touches for the first four homes we are hoping to open up," Braddock said.

Sidewalks through the development have been paved and, by the end of the day Saturday, the grassy median to run down the middle of the development would be grassy and the areas in front of some of the homes flowery.

Braddock said it had been more than a year since ground was broken on the project and more than three years since he conceived of it.