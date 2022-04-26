Volunteers take lunch, clean up Florence Kemp and Walnut streets intersection

FLORENCE, S.C. -- For a brief moment illegally junked televisions -- one a vintage room-size big screen -- had a lead over illegally dumped tires during a Keep Florence Beautiful mini-cleanup at the intersection of Kemp and Walnut streets in Florence.

That lead, though, didn't last as a seven more tires were found to be illegally discarded off the south side of Walnut Street.

And, ultimately, the televisions and tires lost out to a huge stash of used diapers.

Then there was the animal carcass.

"That will go back to nature," Melissa Hargrove, a board member with Keep Florence Beautiful, told one of the younger, but more enthusiastic, volunteers. "You'll have to check with your mommy and I don't think she'll go for that."

The discussion didn't dampen any of his enthusiasm as he continued to eagerly collect whatever was duped alongside the street that wasn't too big to handle.

Other trash had to be dug up because roots had grown into it, or but out of the undergrowth with a tree limber.

"We are doing another one of our mini-cleanups, this is our third one for this year," Hargrove said. "We are going to take a little break for the summer time because next month we're doing the Great American Cleanup for May. Once June and July and August hit, it's really hot to expect people to come out on their lunch hour and clean is a little difficult."

"It looks bad, it looks like a lot of the community may be using it for some trash dumping, which is really sad," Hargrove said as she surveyed the recently-collected piles of trash stacked alongside Walnut Street. "Intermixed with that we have some beautiful wildflowers and it would be really nice to see the wildflowers through the trash."

Two previous cleanup has resulted in similar piles of trash -- one at Jeffries Creek Nature Park and another along the Florence Rail Trail from Lowe's to Academy Sports + Outdoors.

"The city of Florence is coming out today with a trailer and they're going to haul it off for us," she said of the ever growing volume of street side trash.

"The city comes out very quickly and picks up the trash we cleanup so it doesn't sit out here too long to where it gets torn up and re-dispersed," Hargrove said.

A quick glance at her watch and she said the city would be there any time now.