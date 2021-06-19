Volunteers turn out to clean up historic Darlington cemetery

DARLINGTON, S.C. — A group of volunteers morning gathered shortly after sunrise Saturday at Darlington Memorial Cemetery for a work day in the historically significant graveyard.

Armed with rakes, shovels, string trimmers, chain saws and clippers and fueled by doughnuts and Gatorade, the volunteers set about cleaning, clearing and trimming the facility located at the end of Avenue D in Darlington.

The late-19th-century African American cemetery was established by the descendants of those buried there. Macedonia Baptist Church, Bethel AME Church and St. James Methodist Church put together 16 acres over the years, beginning with just 5 acres in 1890. The site, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, served as the only African American cemetery within the city limits of Darlington until 1946.

This year's work day was different in that volunteers had worked through the winter to clear out some brush and woods that had swallowed up the graves on the northeast side of the cemetery.

"We did a major cleanup this winter. This section over here where you see it's brown and dead, we cleaned this as well. All these stones here, you couldn't see any of these stones," said Sheila Backus, a Darlington City Council member who works with the cemetery association to clean up the site.