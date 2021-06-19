Volunteers turn out to clean up historic Darlington cemetery

DARLINGTON, S.C. — A group of volunteers morning gathered shortly after sunrise Saturday at Darlington Memorial Cemetery for a work day in the historically significant graveyard.
Armed with rakes, shovels, string trimmers, chain saws and clippers and fueled by doughnuts and Gatorade, the volunteers set about cleaning, clearing and trimming the facility located at the end of Avenue D in Darlington.
The late-19th-century African American cemetery was established by the descendants of those buried there. Macedonia Baptist Church, Bethel AME Church and St. James Methodist Church put together 16 acres over the years, beginning with just 5 acres in 1890. The site, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, served as the only African American cemetery within the city limits of Darlington until 1946.
This year's work day was different in that volunteers had worked through the winter to clear out some brush and woods that had swallowed up the graves on the northeast side of the cemetery.
"We did a major cleanup this winter. This section over here where you see it's brown and dead, we cleaned this as well. All these stones here, you couldn't see any of these stones," said Sheila Backus, a Darlington City Council member who works with the cemetery association to clean up the site.
"You won't believe how far these graves go back into the woods," Backus said as she motioned to the north side of the cemetery. "Our graves go all the way back up into the woods. All this was overgrown; we cleaned all this in the winter. We got all this clean so you can see all the graves going back down here."
One of the oldest and largest private burial sites in the Pee Dee region, the Darlington City Cemetery, as it is also known, contains 5,000 interments both marked and unmarked.
The cemetery has several prominent figures buried on site, including religious leaders, public servants and educators, specifically the Rev. Isaac P. Brockenton, James Lawrence Cain, Edmund H. Deas, Lawrence Reese and Dr. Mable K. Howard.
"You couldn't see all this. We're keeping it dead so we don't have to go back," Backus said of a freshly cleared area.
Saturday the focus was to cleanup the area closest to the cemetery's entrance.
"Now we're working on cleaning today that section up front so when people come into the cemetery it is nice and clean," Backus said.
While the association is working to clean and restore the cemetery vandals have been working to turn it into a dump, Backus said.
"You see down there, the trash. People are bringing it and dumping it and vandalizing the cemetery," Backus said as she pointed to a pile of construction debris sitting atop several graves. A second pile is located on the southwest side of the cemetery.
The cemetery is home to many veterans who served in both the Union and Confederate armies in the Civil War, and the U.S. armed services in the Spanish American War, World War I and II, Korean War and Vietnam War.