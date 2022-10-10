Volunteers work to restore McQueen Street home for new resident

FLORENCE, S.C. — Everyone came out ahead Saturday as one of Helping Florence Flourish's missions drew volunteers, South Florence High School cross country runners and a few of their parents to help restore a home for occupancy.

The mission is one of many to take place in October as part of the organization's ServeFLO initiative.

Like the home, its future resident — a graduate of the House of Hope's program — is also a restoration project.

Aaliyah Washington and her three children could be housed by Christmas. At least that's the schedule.

"I'm very thankful for what everyone has done for me," Washington said Saturday as she stood on the street corner and watched students, parents and volunteers replace the home's old windows with new and vastly improved ones.

"Bryan Braddock has been a good friend to me," Washington said. "He was one of the people who didn't give up on me."

Braddock is executive director of house of Hope.

The house was given to House of Hope which, in turn, connected Helping Florence Flourish and Washington.

"It has good bones, it's a very old house with good framing," Charlie Caldwell said of 415 North McQueen Street — The Queen of McQueen.

On Saturday, Caldwell called the shots and taught basic carpentry and window replacement to the students.

That's not to say there weren't problems and still aren't challenges.

"We put a roof on it, we're replacing the windows, we're going to repair the floor and we may put down another floor on top of this one and we'll tear down the back of the house," Caldwell said.

When the house was built, probably in the '20s Caldwell said, there was no bathroom but there was an outhouse.

Then there is the need for an HVAC system.

"That's a good question," Caldwell said. "There were stoves in every room. We need to put in an HVAC system for that. We hope we're going to find some happy donors."

With the HVAC system will come attic insulation. While the exterior walls aren't insulated the goal there is to make them weather tight, he said.

"They are working on their service project," said Alexis Morris, girls cross country coach.

"They are learning teamwork, about how to put in windows and fix them up and learning the needs of the community to better the city of Florence," Morris said.

"I think the biggest thing we're trying to learn today is teamwork and that giving back is important in your community," said Marcus Montgomery, boys cross country coach. "We're trying to be a bigger part of the community than we have been previously.

And the students are learning how to replace windows — something they might need to know one day when they're home owners, Montgomery said.

The students also leaned how to use flat shovels to take up old flooring, which was bagged and carted out for disposal.

"The labor is priceless and precious," Caldwell said of the students.

"There's a lot of work to do," Caldwell said. "The goal is to have three bedrooms, kitchen and bathroom. Center two rooms will be living area."

Plans don't call for any changes to its current floor plan, which Caldwell said was interesting for an 800-squre-foot home.

"It's an interesting house — there are six exactly equal rooms."