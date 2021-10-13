 Skip to main content
Voter education event scheduled for Friday
Voter education event scheduled for Friday

FLORENCE, S.C. – People looking to vote in the 2021 general election or the 2022 elections have an opportunity to learn more about voting Saturday.

The Florence Democracy Center will host a voter education workshop at 6 p.m., Friday, at the Kingdom Living Temple located at 705 South Irby St.

The Democracy Center is headquartered in the Kingdom Living Temple and a project of the Center for Common Ground, a minority-led voting rights organization.

For more information, email Anthony Hall at anthony@centerforcommonground.org or call 843-228-1274.

