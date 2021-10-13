Voter education event scheduled for Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. – People looking to vote in the 2021 general election or the 2022 elections have an opportunity to learn more about voting Saturday.
The Florence Democracy Center will host a voter education workshop at 6 p.m., Friday, at the Kingdom Living Temple located at 705 South Irby St.
The Democracy Center is headquartered in the Kingdom Living Temple and a project of the Center for Common Ground, a minority-led voting rights organization.
For more information, email Anthony Hall at anthony@centerforcommonground.org or call 843-228-1274.
Matthew Christian
Government and Politics Reporter
I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.
