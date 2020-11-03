Voters line up to vote, election officials start counting the votes

FLORENCE, S.C. − Election lines snaked out of buildings, around buildings and along the edge of parking lots at several locations around Florence as voters who didn't vote early headed to the polls to make their preferences known.
At Royall Elementary, the line exited the building, went down one sidewalk, turned a corner and headed off down another sidewalk.
Marjory Hall had been in line for approximately 30 minutes
"I kept looking for a short line so now I can't keep waiting," Hall said.
Voting, Hall said, is a privilege.
The line at Florence Bible Chapel was somewhat shorter − though not short enough for a man who sat in a chair and watched his place in line until it arrived at his chair. Then he got up and stood in line.
The line at Florence Bible Chapel also came with some entertainment, as Gerald Baker played his harmonica after voting. He played "Happy Birthday" to one person in line and followed it up with "Amazing Grace" to applause before he walked off toward his car.
At West Florence High School, the line was only about a dozen people out the door − but inside it snaked around the commons area before it made it to the actual voting machines.
Allison Brewer, a Wilson High School 10th grader, was riding a circuit of seven South Florence polling locations as an intern with the Florence County Republican Party.
Brewer and her 10th grade companions, Will Sterling from Florence Christian School and Connor Denny from South Florence High School, took a brief tour of the Florence County Board of Voter Registration and Elections.
One election worker there asked the students to visit the neighboring public service building, where the line, and the wait, were long.
GOP interns weren't the only ones riding a circuit.
Florence County Sheriff's deputies and Florence Police were also riding circuits to make sure all was well in the lines outside the polls.
At 10 a.m. things at the election commission office changed as portions of the building were secured, vote counters took their oath and director David Alford gave them their charge.
Observers also were given their charge − cell phones on mute and stay at least this far (a line on the floor) away from the counters.
At that point the first of seven boxes of ballots were placed on a shelf, and Alford broke the seal on them and the counting commenced.
Polls will be open until 7 p.m. today, and all voters in line at that point will get to vote.
