Voters line up to vote, election officials start counting the votes

FLORENCE, S.C. − Election lines snaked out of buildings, around buildings and along the edge of parking lots at several locations around Florence as voters who didn't vote early headed to the polls to make their preferences known.

At Royall Elementary, the line exited the building, went down one sidewalk, turned a corner and headed off down another sidewalk.

Marjory Hall had been in line for approximately 30 minutes

"I kept looking for a short line so now I can't keep waiting," Hall said.

Voting, Hall said, is a privilege.

The line at Florence Bible Chapel was somewhat shorter − though not short enough for a man who sat in a chair and watched his place in line until it arrived at his chair. Then he got up and stood in line.

The line at Florence Bible Chapel also came with some entertainment, as Gerald Baker played his harmonica after voting. He played "Happy Birthday" to one person in line and followed it up with "Amazing Grace" to applause before he walked off toward his car.

At West Florence High School, the line was only about a dozen people out the door − but inside it snaked around the commons area before it made it to the actual voting machines.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}