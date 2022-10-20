Voters to decide if Sunday beer, wine sales will be allowed in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. — City of Florence residents will decide in the November election whether retailers will be able to sell beer and wine for off-premises consumption on Sundays.

Early voting starts starts Monday at the Florence County Voter Registration and Elections Commission Office, 219 Third Loop Road in Florence. Early voting will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday from Monday through Nov. 5.

Nov. 8 is the election day. Voters can cast ballots at their assigned voting precincts from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Florence City Council decided in February to put the beer and wine sales referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot. Several people spoke out against Sunday beer and wine sales at the February meeting.

City Councilman William Schofield said this referendum applies solely to the city of Florence businesses which can already sell beer and wine legally the other six days a week.

“This (referendum) will impact grocery stores and convenience stores throughout our great city,” Schofield said. “It could be a very proactive step forward to saying we are open for business to large grocery retailers that we all as citizens want to see here. A large majority of the surrounding municipalities already offer it. Our citizens are literally driving to Darlington and Lake City and giving them their tax dollars. I am pro-business and entrepreneurship, and anything we can do to strengthen our local economy and businesses I am going to be for. Also, this would not force any business to open on Sunday. That choice resides with each individual business as it should.”

Some convenience stores and grocery stores already doing business in the city of Florence are eager to have the opportunity to compete with surrounding towns for Sunday beer and wine sales.

“People come in and ask about purchasing beer on Sunday,” said Marina Rishmawi, manager of On The Loop, a convenience store on Second Loop Road. “That would be pretty great and pick up business, especially from out-of-town people. Now, I have to tell them we can’t sell them beer on Sunday, and they get upset. I tell them that everywhere around us can sell beer on Sunday; it doesn’t make sense.”

“There are 43 states that allow some form of off-premise retail sales of beer and wine on Sundays,” Schofield said. “Businesses as a result are right now not allowed to operate at their full potential. Grocery stores are often reluctant to open new stores or expand in cities who do not allow it. It very likely accounts for why we don’t have a Lowes Foods or a Publix. Florence has a very promising economic development future, and we need to let our local business owners make the decision about their businesses. Florence is open for business, and we need to reinforce that.”

Rishmawi said if the proposal passes On The Loop will begin selling beer on Sunday.

Schofield said local revenues are expected to increase at grocery stores throughout the city if this approved by residents.

The manager of Tommy’s Quick Mart on the corner of Irby and Pine Street, Kenny Patel, said Tommy’s would sell beer and wine on Sunday if allowed. As of now, he said, he has to close that section off on Sundays and tell people they can’t purchase it.

“It would be good for business,” Patel said.

Refuel employee Lamont Leaf said some of their stores in other towns do sell beer and wine on Sunday. He said people are driving from Florence to Refuel’s Darlington, Hartsville and Lake City locations where they can purchase beer on Sunday. Leaf works at the Refuel store on the corner of Irby Street and Second Loop Road.

He said beer and sports go together and being able to sell beer on Sundays would increase business and foot traffic on Sunday.

“We don’t understand why we can’t and people can drive 15 minutes down the road and do so,” Leaf said. “Only reason we don’t is because we aren’t allowed in Florence. We have customers ask why we don’t.”

Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce President Mike Miller said Florence retailers are at a distinct disadvantage because of the Sunday beer and wine prohibition.

“Many times, those that drive the extra two or three miles outside the city limits to get beer or wine on a Sunday will also purchase other retail products there as well. We do understand the sensitivity to allowing for Sunday sales but doing so would provide a level field for our Florence retailers,” Miller said.

Schofield said as a city councilman, he is in favor of residents having the chance to vote on it at the ballot box.

“That is exactly why Florence City Council voted unanimously to approve the referendum sending it to the citizens,” Schofield said. “It’s not council’s place to tell a business when they can sell something that they already sell six days of the week. Polling conducted in August of 2021 found that a majority of South Carolinians from all political persuasions support allowing localities to put the matter of Sunday spirits sales up to a vote of the people.”

The Rev. Michael Crawford of First Baptist Church said he is voting no on the measure.

“First, although the Bible does not outright prohibit the drinking of all alcohol,” Crawford said. “It is clear about the dangers that come with alcohol consumption.”

Crawford said many of the biblical passages that speak on the dangers of alcohol consumption were provided in an advertisement to vote no on Sunday alcohol sales. The ad was printed in the Sunday paper.

“In contrast,” Crawford said. “The passages of Scripture that do refer to the fruit of the vine being a blessing from God, only refers to wine. I am not certain, but I do not believe that the Sunday sales of alcohol is only about the sale of wine, which is available six days a week and at many restaurants on Sunday.”

“Secondly, I personally believe that the drinking of alcohol does not enhance our Christian testimony, he said.

“Because alcohol is extremely addictive,” Crawford said, “ it impairs one’s judgment and is often a gateway substance to other drugs, and as followers of Christ, I believe that it should be avoided.”

Crawford said as a follower of Christ in the Protestant tradition, he believes in setting Sunday aside as a day of worship. Instead of attempting to find ways to occupy Sundays with sports, travel, and entertainment, he said, people should be finding ways to help to maintain the holiness and preciousness of Sunday.

Crawford said being permitted to sell alcohol on Sundays does not improve or enhance Sunday and it only increases the opportunity for the dangers that come with alcohol consumption.

“With this being said, even if one believes that drinking is OK,” Crawford said. “We can still preserve the sanctity of Sunday by limiting the sale of alcohol to Mondays through Saturday.”

“Now, I do understand that there are many arguments for selling of alcohol on Sunday.

“Taxes. If money is the only or primary reason for making this change, then what other moral issues are we ready to compromise on in order to satiate our desire for more money? “It may attract more businesses and families. I do not believe for a moment that not selling alcohol one day a week is enough to deter businesses from settling in Florence. I do know that violence, vandalism, vehicle accidents, public drunkenness and vagrancy will both deter businesses and families. The consumption of alcohol is often a contributing factor. “They will take their business elsewhere. This assumes the residents of Florence are not smart enough to plan ahead. But what if they run out of beer during the game on Sunday? If they ran out of beer during the game, then they probably should not be driving to get more. “Some may present the argument that you cannot legislate morality. However, this is exactly what occurs when laws are enacted. The “let everyone make their own choices” is not a valid argument, when a community votes against or for a certain measure. My encouragement would be for this community to vote no on the Sunday sales of alcohol. “

Pastor Bill Monroe of Florence Baptist Temple said he believes the proposal, if passed, is a poor one.

“We have had many warnings in the Bible about the use of alcohol,” Monroe said. “It is widely available already. You are able to buy alcohol almost anywhere at any time so why would we increase alcohol sales in the area?”

Monroe said the city can do without beer and wine for one day and it adds no value to anybody except to business people who profit from it.

“With exploding crime rates, it would seem to me that this discussion would be unnecessary,” he said.

Monroe said his church has a large addictions ministry, Reformers Unanimous, and 180 people from the community attend every Friday night. He said almost all of the people who attended started off their addiction with the use of alcohol and graduated to marijuana and then to harder drugs like cocaine.

“We are trying to do something about the alcohol/drug problem,” Monroe said. “It would be highly inconsistent of me to be supportive of the decision to allow beer and wine sales on Sunday.”

Calvin Robinson, senior pastor of Trinity Baptist Church, said he doesn’t want beer and wine to be sold on a Sunday.

“I also feel like if it is wrong for people to buy on a Sunday, it is wrong for people to buy on a Monday,” he said.

“We need to read our Bibles and see what the Bible says regarding drinking,” he said. “We have made it this far without selling alcohol on a Sunday and I see no reason why we should change.”

Robinson said Sunday is a sacred day and the sacredness of Sunday should be maintained and upheld.

“Every day of our lives we should be living for Christ,” he said. “If we have at least one day where we can slow down the consumption of alcohol that is a good thing.”

Robinson said alcohol has destroyed a lot of lives and families and has caused a lot of pain in this community and all around the world.