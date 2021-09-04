Vulcraft seeks teammates to take care of each other and its customers

FLORENCE, S.C. − Vulcraft Corporation will celebrate its 75th anniversary this year. It was founded in 1946 in Florence as an industrial steel fabrication facility.
It is the largest producer of open web steel joists and joist girders in North America, said Jason Freidenberger, vice president/general manager at Vulcraft. It also is one of the oldest operating divisions of Nucor Corporation.
“Vulcraft is proud to be part of Nucor. With over 40 divisions, Nucor offers steel and steel products that range from bar grating to the heaviest beams produced in North America,” Freidenberger said.
Freidenberger said Vulcraft garners its workers from a hiring pool where they post for available jobs and receive between 400 and 500 applications in approximately an eight-hour period. A testing day is held, usually at the SiMT or at Vulcraft, where the applicants are narrowed down. Starting with the highest scoring applicants, interviews are conducted, he said.
“This year we have hired about 53 people,” he said. “It has been a good year of hiring.”
Vulcraft employs roughly 376 people.
While skills are important, Freidenberger said, the company looks more for people who fit the culture at Vulcraft. He said teamwork, optimism, integrity and a willingness to work hard are some of the attributes Vulcraft seeks in its teammates.
“At Vulcraft, the term 'teammate' is used instead of employee, and the value of safety is seen in the way our teammates take care of each other,” he said. “Taking care of our customers begins with taking care of the teammates who get the job done.
“We hire more based on the right fit for our culture than specific skills."
He said the company provides training where necessary. Some jobs require special training or education, such as mechanics, electricians and engineers (mostly civil engineers), project managers and truck drivers.
“If employees need extra training, we pay for it,” he said.
“Vulcraft employs the latest technology in manufacturing and fabricating in its quest to provide quality products on time and to exact specifications,” according to its website.
“All the Vulcraft divisions throughout North America have a strong commitment to the communities and the environments where our facilities are located,” the website says. “We all strive to be ‘good neighbors’ to those who live and work within our communities."
Freidenberger said most of the company's products are steel joists and decking that are used in supporting roofs, in commercial buildings.
Vulcraft/Nucor serves agricultural, automotive, construction, energy, furniture, machinery, metal building, railroad, recreational equipment, shipbuilding, heavy truck and trailer industries.