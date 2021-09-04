Vulcraft seeks teammates to take care of each other and its customers

“At Vulcraft, the term 'teammate' is used instead of employee, and the value of safety is seen in the way our teammates take care of each other,” he said. “Taking care of our customers begins with taking care of the teammates who get the job done.

“We hire more based on the right fit for our culture than specific skills."

He said the company provides training where necessary. Some jobs require special training or education, such as mechanics, electricians and engineers (mostly civil engineers), project managers and truck drivers.

“If employees need extra training, we pay for it,” he said.

“Vulcraft employs the latest technology in manufacturing and fabricating in its quest to provide quality products on time and to exact specifications,” according to its website.

“All the Vulcraft divisions throughout North America have a strong commitment to the communities and the environments where our facilities are located,” the website says. “We all strive to be ‘good neighbors’ to those who live and work within our communities."

Freidenberger said most of the company's products are steel joists and decking that are used in supporting roofs, in commercial buildings.