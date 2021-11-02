Vulcraft South Carolina celebrates 75th anniversary

FLORENCE, S.C. – Vulcraft South Carolina, a division of Nucor Corporation, celebrated 75 years of operations at its Florence facility on Oct. 15.
Vulcraft was the first operation in Nucor’s history and is considered the birthplace of the company. Vulcraft has been a staple in the Florence community as an employer and community partner since 1946.
“I want to congratulate my Vulcraft teammates on 75 years of successful operations,” said Leon Topalian, president and chief executive officer of Nucor Corporation. “The acquisition of Vulcraft was Nucor’s entry into the steel business and led to us building our first steel mill in South Carolina more than 50 years ago. From those beginnings, we have grown to become the largest steel producer in the United States and North America’s largest recycler. Congratulations on reaching this amazing milestone,”
Vulcraft uses steel produced at Nucor steel mills to manufacture steel joists and decking used in the non-residential construction market. The company is the largest producer of open web steel joists and joist girders in North America. The majority of steel joists, joist girders and steel decking are used extensively as part of the roof and floor structural support systems in warehouses, data centers, manufacturing buildings, retail stores, shopping centers, schools, hospitals, and, to a lesser extent, in multi-story buildings and apartments. Vulcraft products, which are made with 97% recycled content, have also been used in dozens of high-profile stadium and arena construction projects over the past several years.
“It is a great day for our entire Vulcraft South Carolina team,” said Jason Freidenberger, vice president and general manager of Vulcraft South Carolina. “We appreciate the support we have received from the Florence community and state leaders in South Carolina. We look forward to 75 more years of operations.”
Vulcraft South Carolina employs approximately 375 teammates. Nucor has nine facilities in South Carolina, including two steel mills, and employs 2,100 people statewide.