Vulcraft South Carolina celebrates 75th anniversary

FLORENCE, S.C. – Vulcraft South Carolina, a division of Nucor Corporation, celebrated 75 years of operations at its Florence facility on Oct. 15.

Vulcraft was the first operation in Nucor’s history and is considered the birthplace of the company. Vulcraft has been a staple in the Florence community as an employer and community partner since 1946.

“I want to congratulate my Vulcraft teammates on 75 years of successful operations,” said Leon Topalian, president and chief executive officer of Nucor Corporation. “The acquisition of Vulcraft was Nucor’s entry into the steel business and led to us building our first steel mill in South Carolina more than 50 years ago. From those beginnings, we have grown to become the largest steel producer in the United States and North America’s largest recycler. Congratulations on reaching this amazing milestone,”