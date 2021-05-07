 Skip to main content
Waitr donates cash, food to Harvest Hope Food Bank
FLORENCE, S.C. – Food delivery service Waitr presented Harvest Hope with a $1,000 donation and hundreds of food items that totaled more than 500 pounds Friday morning during a ceremony at Florence’s Harvest Hope Food Bank.

The donation came from the delivery app’s drive with local restaurants to support area food banks, which need donations more than ever because of the pandemic.

Waitr partnered with Da Massimo Ristorante Italiano, Downtown Southern Funk, Jumpin' J's, Michael D's BBQ, Miguel’s Grill, Old Delmae Grill, Qulture Bistro, Rita’s Italian Ice, Roger’s BBQ, Salsa Y Limon Mexican Grill, Vallarta Bar & Grill, Zapatas Grill, 507 Live, Chianti's Wings and Things in Darlington, and Raceway Grill in Darlington.

“Along with our generous customers and great restaurants partners, we are happy to play a part in making a tangible, lasting impact upon the local community,” said Kimberly Davis, local market manager for Waitr. “We are honored to have an opportunity – and a responsibility – to do what we can to help the areas we serve in their time of need.”

Waitr operates an online ordering technology platform, providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options. Waitr, along with Bite Squad connect local restaurants and grocery stores to diners in under served U.S. markets.

