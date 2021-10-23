Walkers hit Florence streets to raise money, heart health awareness

FLORENCE, S.C. — Saturday's Pee Dee Heart Walk participants hit the road under blue skies and cool temperatures as they labored to both raise money and bring attention to heart health.

Ralph Wase, one of the walkers and one of the success stories, planned to make the one-mile loop.

"The Lord has blessed me. I'll be 90 years old tomorrow week," Wase said as he watched organizers on the stage announce T-shirt contest winners. "The lord has blessed me for 90 years."

Wase grew up with an enlarged heart that kept him out of school athletics and the U.S. Navy.

"It turned out to be an artery that was partially closed. They opened me up, opened it up and put it back on," Wase said.

"I talked to a cardiologist in Charleston, I had a heart cath done down there when I was 33 and when I was 35 he told me that if I didn't have something done I'd have trouble in my 40s," Wase said. "I went ahead to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore and had the surgery."

Fifty-five years on Wase does his own yard work, walks two miles on a treadmill five days a week at the Florence Family YMCA and stays active.

"Put your trust in the Lord — and exercise," Wase said. "You can't sit around and survive 90 years."

