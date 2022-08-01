Walkers shine a light on human trafficking

FLORENCE, S.C. — To mark World Day Against Trafficking in Person Florence’s One Child at a Time conducted its first Freedom Walk around Magnolia Mall on Saturday.

“We’re walking for survivors, we’re walking for victims who can’t walk, we’re walking for the children who are struggling with being threatened by online predators,” said Glenda Skipper, founder of One Child at a Time.

“Our Freedom Walk is a way to bring global awareness to our community, rallying hundreds of people with many unified steps. This event is designed to draw awareness to human trafficking and online predators,” One Child at a Time posted to the Website about the walk.

“This epidemic is affecting our state, region, and community. It is our hope that the combined steps will disrupt the Modern-Day Slavery that is human trafficking. July 30 is World Day Against Trafficking in Persons. Every 30 seconds, a child is trafficked around the globe. We are walking for victims, survivors, and our youth,” according to the Website.

The organization honored David Barnes for his work to save a girl from a trafficking situation.

Barnes said it was the girl’s actions that lead him to get involved.

“Her general actions. I could tell she was under a lot of distress,” Barnes said. “She made the comment when I offered to give her a ride home that this person would always find her, that she could never get away from him, that he was a very dangerous man.”

“That just triggered that this was potential sex trafficking. I think that was the Lord talking to me. I really do,” Barnes said. “I pray for her every day that she is (safe).”