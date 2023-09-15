DARLINGTON, S.C. -- What started out as an argument Friday morning ended with Darlington Police clearing out and searching the town's Walmart.

Darlington Police responded at about 11:45 a.m. to the Walmart in response to a person with a weapon call, according to a release from the police department.

Upon arrival officers determined that four people had an argument and, as a result, one of the people who had a concealed weapons permit "presented a weapon," according to the release.

"Law enforcement cleared the store and conducted a search for additional subjects. No shots were fired and no one was injured. The incident is an active investigation," Capt. Kim Nelson wrote in the release.