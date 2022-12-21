Warm food and shelter ahead of icy weekend for homeless

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Manna House, Whosoever Community Outreach, and Courtney McGinnis Graham Community Shelter are options for Christmas dinner to those in need.

This Christmas is expected to be a cold one and community organizations have banded together to create options for housing and food for the homeless and people in need. A strong cold front is expected to hit the area Friday and will follow for the weekend. Temperatures are expected to hit as low as 37 degrees on Christmas Day.

The Manna House won’t be feeding on Sunday, but it will have a Christmas dinner Friday. According to the head cook, Chiketta Cannon, the Manna House will be preparing 230 dinners for the holidays. The dinners at the Manna House will be served through the window.

“We will serve about 100 here and they’ll come get their to-go plates,” she said. “The rest of the dinners will be distributed through the mobile unit. On the plates will be dressing, macaroni, turkey, ham, collards, candied yams and rolls.”

For dessert, there will be banana nut bread, fruit cake, and other donated desserts. The Manna House is serving Christmas dinner on Friday because the organization does not work on the weekends and Christmas falls on a Sunday this year.

“This is important because some people don’t have anybody and they don’t have a place to go to,” Cannon said. “It’s our job and duty to make sure that people get fed.”

The Courtney McGinnis Graham Shelter will be feeding people Sunday for Christmas. At the House of Hope, the residents in the life Recovery Program and Hope Village will be fed Sunday morning as well.

According to Sam White, vice president of ministry at the House of Hope, 50 men, women, and children will be fed at the House of Hope and 25 will be fed at the Courtney McGinnis Graham Shelter along with whoever decides to walk up and get fed.

Whosever Community Outreach will have a church service and following the service, food will be served. This is done every Sunday, not just on Christmas.

The Salvation Army will not be feeding outside residents for Christmas. Its residents will receive a Christmas gift and a warm meal, but it will not be to the public. According to Captain Tim Scott, the Salvation Army will be open for extended hours as a warming station for the public.

“From Friday to the weekend, we will let people stay all day long,” Scott said. “The normal operating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m., but due to the weather coming this weekend we will let people stay here for 24 hours.”