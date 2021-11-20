Warmack seeks elevation, transformation at Claflin

“We will do our best to ensure that the students that we serve are prepared to lead and transform the world. We will develop students holistically, that is academically, socially, personally and, here at Claflin University, spiritually. That holistic development of the students matters,” Warmack said.

He said the future of the university is bright.

“Claflin is poised to move up the list of Top 10 HBCUs. I want to be in the Top 5 as a regional university that just happens to be an HBCU. We want to be one of the best thought leaders in the country, but also rank among leaders and universities across the world, creating a global footprint that will put Claflin in a place that takes it to the next level," he said.

Warmack said he needs the help of everyone to make his goals realities.

“I will need every one of you and your support and help. Our students will need your help, and our greater Orangeburg community will need your help. There's so much more we can accomplish, and I'm confident that we will do that together,” he said.

Claflin Trustee Board Chairman James Lehman said Warmack has served as the accomplished, energetic and visionary leader the school had been looking for upon Tisdale's retirement.